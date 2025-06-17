From Tehran to Gaza with Eyal Hulata

This episode was originally recorded on June 9, 2025, featuring a wide-ranging conversation with Eyal Hulata—Israel’s former National Security Advisor—about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, his role in shaping Israeli security policy, and where he believes the conflict is headed.

In light of recent developments between Israel and Iran, we reconnected with Eyal to capture his latest analysis. The first segment of this episode was re-recorded on June 16, 2025, to reflect Eyal's current views and predictions regarding the unfolding regional developments.