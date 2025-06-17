Attorney General Bonta Joins Coalition in Submitting a Comment Letter Opposing Offshore Oil, Gas Drilling

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 10 attorneys general in filing a comment letter with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management opposing offshore oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In the letter, the coalition urges the federal government to exclude all planning areas in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans from the upcoming 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. The final program will determine which ocean areas could be opened to lease sales for oil and gas activity during the current five-year planning period, which covers the period 2024-2029.

“President Trump is once again taking action to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends. This time, he's expanding oil and gas development by attempting to drill in our coastal communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We won’t stand idly by as the President continues to ignore science. That’s why I, alongside attorneys general nationwide, are calling on the federal government to consider the environmental and public health risks of offshore oil and gas drilling and protect our coastal communities.”

There is no compelling need to risk our marine and coastal resources for the limited supplies of fossil fuels off of our coasts. The United States already produces more oil and gas than any other country and exports more than it uses. Demand for gasoline has been dropping since 2019, especially on the East and West coasts. As the comment letter states: “Existing uses of these marine and coastal areas are essential parts of our state economies, national energy needs do not require drilling in these environmentally important areas, and drilling would be inconsistent with laws passed by our state opposing offshore oil and gas activity and promoting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

The coalition’s comment letter also further details the devastating impacts of past oil spills, including the Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers, spilled 134 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, and caused billions of dollars of losses to fishing and tourism industries along the Gulf, as well as oil spills in California that resulted in massive losses of wildlife and harm to local fisheries. Currently, California’s law prohibits offshore drilling in state waters and holds drilling companies strictly liable for spills.

Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington in submitting this comment letter.

