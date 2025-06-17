Trusted Plumbing & Heating Nominated for Best Plumber and Best HVAC Service in 2025 Seattle Times Best in the PNW

Trusted Plumbing & Heating provides plumbing and HVAC services to the greater Seattle area.

Community-nominated, Trusted Plumbing & Heating is up for Best Plumber and Best HVAC in the 2025 Seattle Times awards.

To be nominated in both plumbing and HVAC is an incredible honor...It shows us that the trust we’ve built with our customers is being recognized and appreciated.” — Jim Cunningham, Owner of Trusted Plumbing and Heating

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted Plumbing & Heating is proud to announce its nomination in two major categories—Best Plumber and Best HVAC Service—in the 2025 Seattle Times Best in the PNW. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to quality service, transparent pricing, and customer-first values across Renton and the Greater Seattle area.The Seattle Times Best in the PNW program celebrates outstanding local businesses across a wide range of industries, from food and beverage to professional services and home care. Nominations are submitted by the public and reviewed by the community before voting determines the winners in each category.“To be nominated in both plumbing and HVAC is an incredible honor,” said Jim Cunningham, owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating. “It shows us that the trust we’ve built with our customers, through skilled workmanship, dependable service, and transparent pricing, is being recognized and appreciated.”Trusted Plumbing & Heating offers a full range of plumbing and HVAC services, including emergency plumbing repairs, water heater installations, AC and furnace maintenance, and complete HVAC system replacements. Their licensed and insured technicians work with homeowners and businesses alike to deliver solutions that are clear, cost-effective, and built to last.“At the end of the day, people want to know what they’re paying for,” Jim added. “We take pride in offering clear, upfront estimates with no hidden fees, and we always take the time to walk customers through the work we’re doing.”The voting period for The Seattle Times Best in the PNW is now open and ends Friday, June 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Community members are encouraged to vote and help support the businesses they trust most.TO VOTE FOR TRUSTED PLUMBING & HEATING:▪️Visit VoteThePNW.com ▪️Choose the category “Home & Gardens”▪️Cast your vote under both the “Plumber” and “HVAC Service” subcategories▪️Submit your ballot— no login or purchase required!You can vote once per day in every category. Winners will be announced online on Sunday, September 21, and honored in The Seattle Times Best in the PNW winners’ magazine.For more information about Trusted Plumbing and Heating or to book a service, visit www.trustedplumbingheating.com ABOUT TRUSTED PLUMBING & HEATINGTrusted Plumbing & Heating is a locally owned and operated plumbing company with locations in Renton, West Seattle, Tacoma, and Kent. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and exceptional service, they strive to exceed customer expectations with every job. They specialize in general plumbing, sewer & trenchless sewer repair, and HVAC as well as directional drilling and boring.

