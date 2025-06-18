2024 Impact Report: LifeStraw Reaches 11.8M Children with Safe Drinking Water

LifeStraw Family being distributed to families in South Sudan. Guinea Worm Straw Photo Courtesy of the Carter Center LifeStraw Communities being loaded on a boat in Vietnam LifeStraw given to Palestinian child refugee in Cairo, Egypt. LifeStraw Logo

Company’s Give Back Program hits milestone, while advancing emergency response, menstrual health, and sustainability efforts across the globe

We reached over 161,000 children with safe drinking water through our Give Back Program, bringing our total impact to more than 11.8 million children since the program began.” — LifeStraw Chief Executive Officer Alison Hill.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStraw, a public health B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, today announced the release of its 2024 LifeStraw Impact Report . The report highlights the company’s work to expand safe water access, respond to humanitarian emergencies, support period equity, and strengthen its climate commitments. These efforts are made possible through the continued support of LifeStraw customers— every product sold directly funds a year of safe water for a child in need, fueling the company’s Give Back program.“2024 was a year defined by urgency, resilience, and collective action,” said LifeStraw Chief Executive Officer Alison Hill. “We reached over 161,000 children with safe drinking water through our Give Back Program, bringing our total impact to more than 11.8 million children since the program began. We expanded long-term initiatives like SafiCycle, responded to emergencies in Gaza, Jamaica, Vietnam, Zambia, Kenya, Sudan, and beyond, and deepened our commitments to climate action and community resilience. In the face of growing global instability, our belief that access to safe water is a human right continues to guide everything we do.”2024 Topline Social and Environmental Impact by the Numbers:- 161,452 kids at 433 schools newly reached through the Give Back Program- 830,500 Guinea worm filters donated to the Carter Center- 9,844 patients served at Kenya’s Emusanda Health Center with essential water support- 1,756 girls supported through the SafiCycle period health program- 19,956 filters sent to Gaza- 25,540 people supported in Western North Carolina with 3,396 filters + purifiers following Hurricane Helene- 71,853 people reached through Safe Water Fund emergency response- 194,200 gallons of water saved in testing optimization- 16,005 filters sent to Zambia to fight cholera“Safe water is a human right. We recognize that water intersects with education, health, and gender equity,” Hill added. “By supporting communities with holistic programs like SafiCycle and by responding swiftly to emergencies, we’re helping build resilience and promote dignity.”LifeStraw’s Give Back Program Continues to GrowSince its launch in 2014, the Give Back Program has provided a year of safe drinking water to a child in need for every product sold. This year, LifeStraw’s dedicated teams in Kenya expanded their support for schools and health centers. To date, the Giveback Program has reached over 11.8 million children.LifeStraw’s Response to Hurricane Helene: Supporting North Carolina CommunitiesIn late September 2024, Hurricane Helene caused severe landslides, flooding, and water system failures in Western North Carolina. LifeStraw responded quickly, delivering over 3,396 water filters and purifiers to community centers, schools, churches, and shelters, providing safe water to more than 25,000 people. Beyond distribution, volunteers trained local leaders on system maintenance to ensure lasting access to safe water and community resilience.Guinea Worm Eradication EffortsLifeStraw remains a key partner in the Carter Center’s Guinea worm eradication initiative. With more than 40 million filters donated since the partnership began, the disease has reached a historic low, with only 14 human cases reported globally in 2024, across two countries. In 1994, when LifeStraw partnered with the Carter Center to design a simple mesh filter to remove guinea worm larvae from drinking water, there were 100K cases reported across 18 countries.Empowering Communities through SafiCycle ExpansionIn 2024, LifeStraw expanded its SafiCycle program, which empowers adolescent girls in Kenya with reusable period underwear and comprehensive reproductive health education. In 2024 alone, the program reached 1,756 girls, ensuring they can attend school with dignity and confidence.Expanded Humanitarian Efforts and Local ResponseIn 2024, LifeStraw deployed emergency response solutions to communities impacted by disasters and conflict, ensuring critical access to safe water in challenging conditions. This included supporting communities in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene, where thousands faced water contamination and supply disruptions. LifeStraw provided essential water filtration units and partnered with local organizations to help families access clean water as they recovered from the storm.Climate Commitments and Environmental StewardshipLifeStraw maintained its Climate Neutral Certification in 2024, offsetting over 7,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The company continued investing in sustainable packaging, plastic reduction, and water testing optimization to ensure its products support a healthier planet.View the full 2024 LifeStraw Impact Report at [https://lifestraw.com/pages/impact-report-2024]. About LifeStrawLifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water. With humanitarian roots, the company was founded over 25 years ago with the creation of its Guinea worm filter, which has played a crucial role in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw is a Climate Neutral certified B Corp, designing beautiful, simple, and functional products to provide people with the highest protection from unsafe water, no matter where they live or where they source their water. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households. They are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

