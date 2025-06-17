Safety improvements are planned for the intersection at Highway 14 and Idlemore Road in Sooke and a public information session about the project will be held.

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit will present information including design details for the improved intersection, which will increase safety and ease the flow of traffic for drivers, pedestrians and people cycling or rolling in the area.

These safety improvements will also provide better access to Saseenos Elementary school and support future economic development opportunities for T’Sou-ke First Nation.

The information session will be Monday, June 23, 2025, 4-7 p.m. at the Saseenos Elementary school gymnasium (6066 Sooke Rd., Sooke). Staff will provide a design overview and be available to answer questions about the project.

Learn More:

More information about the project can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-14-idlemore