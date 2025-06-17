3 CHILDREN AND 34 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM HOUSE OF HORRORS IN BIENVILLE PARISH

One of the 34 animals rescued in Operation Pressure Cooker

Resident arrested and charged with multiple cruelty felonies in Operation Pressure by Cooker

There was no time to waste. We were on the road within two hours of getting the call and drove over 570 miles to get here and save these poor animals.” — Animal Rescue Corps’ Executive Director, Tim Woodward

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national 501(c)(3) animal protection organization, responded on Friday to an urgent call for assistance with 29 dogs of various breeds and five cats found trapped in a house of horrors in Bienville Parish, approximately forty miles southeast of Shreveport. Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) was also providing on-site support for the rescue. All of the animals were seized by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Darci Freligh Boyd, 41, a self-described “rescuer,” was arrested and taken into custody on charges of animal cruelty, including felony animal cruelty and cruelty to juveniles. She is being held on a $20,000 bond.A concern for the children’s safety by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services on Tuesday led authorities to the house of horrors. Upon arrival at the house, authorities saw that not only were the children in danger, but the house was being used as an animal rescue operating under the name of Hope AngelsRescue and was filled with over 30 dogs and cats living in inches of feces and urine with extremely high ammonia levels. All three children were removed from the property on Tuesday, and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with ARC, requesting urgent help. ARC quickly was on-scene with the necessary equipment, supplies, transport vehicles, volunteers, and a state-licensed veterinarian in less than 24 hours after receiving the call.“There was no time to waste,” said Animal Rescue Corps’ Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “We were on the road within two hours of getting the call and drove over 570 miles to get here and save these poor animals.”Responders found dozens of dogs inside and outside on the trash-strewn property. Some were loose in a backyard pen; however, most were locked in the ammonia-filled home, trapped in filthy wire cages without access to food or water. Many didn’t have the strength to lift their heads when rescuers arrived. In one of the children’s rooms, dirty diapers were knee deep.What little food was in the house was hidden away from the animals and children in the home behind a locked pantry door.ARC safely removed the dogs and is transporting them to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes outside Nashville. ARC will provide medical, physical, and social care until the dogs can be placed with partnering shelters and rescue groups. Each animal was individually assessed on site and will receive full medical exams, vaccinations, and any necessary treatments from veterinarians in ARC’s Rescue Center.Animal Rescue Corps managed the safe extraction of every animal, assessment, documentation, care, and collection of evidence for any cruelty proceedings in this rescue, dubbed Operation Pressure Cooker.A generous friend to ARC, Fran, has stepped up to offer a $15,000 matching challenge to raise critical funds for the care of these 34 animals and all of ARC’s lifesaving work.To donate or volunteer to help animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org ABOUT Animal Rescue Corps: Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC’s mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit: animalrescuecorps.orgAbout Animal Rescue New Orleans:Founded in 2006, Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-based organization created and dedicated to the rescue and aid of abandoned and homeless animals in the New Orleans area, including responding to the immediate needs of those in need of medical care or those too old, too young, too sick, neglected, abused and deprived of love. ARNO promotes the foster, adoption and reunion of pets with their families as well as spaying and neutering all companion animals through our no-kill shelter.

