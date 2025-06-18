The Final Word on Legal AI Research: Xraised Interviews Laina Chan on the Irreplaceable Role of Human Lawyers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human empathy, ethical judgment, and deep instinct still reign supreme in a world augmented by legal AI.

In the culminating interview of its legal innovation series, Xraised sat down with Laina Chan, barrister and CEO of MiAI Law, to unpack the real-world implications of legal AI research, the evolving landscape of legal research, and why the human lawyer is far from obsolete. The atmosphere was both forward-looking and pragmatic as Chan shared her experiences at the intersection of law and emerging technology.

As AI-driven platforms like MiAI Law revolutionize how legal professionals work—offering faster case analysis, document drafting, and precedent discovery—Chan remains clear-eyed about where machine learning ends and the irreplaceable human begins.

Legal AI Research Is Transforming Legal Research—But Not Replacing the Researcher

Chan points out that the most successful lawyers of the future will be those who can bridge the gap between advanced technology and enduring legal skills. Asked whether today’s law students should worry about being replaced by AI tools like MiAI, Chan was unequivocal: "Fear isn't the way forward. Legal AI research exists to augment—not eliminate—the human professional." Instead, she urges a mindset shift: embrace the technology, master the art of prompting, and always verify the AI’s output. Lawyers who thrive in the next decade will be those who treat AI as a dynamic partner, not a static tool.

The Human Advantage: Attention to Detail and Intuition Remain Unmatched

While AI can process data at unprecedented speed, it can’t replicate a lawyer’s instinct to ask the unexpected question or challenge a convenient answer. Despite the speed and efficiency that AI delivers, Chan emphasizes that AI lacks something fundamental—intuition and instinct. The "irreplaceable spark" she identifies is the lawyer’s gut feeling: the inner nudge to explore obscure arguments, double-check citations, or question assumptions the AI glosses over. "AI is based on probabilities. It does not understand. Only humans can sense what must be questioned."



Liability and Responsibility: The AI-Augmented Lawyer Is Still in Charge

As new legal technologies emerge, the stakes only grow higher. The ultimate safeguard, Chan maintains, is unwavering human accountability. As legal research increasingly involves AI-generated insights, where does responsibility fall? Could we see the rise of “AI-assisted malpractice”? According to Chan, "There’s no such thing as joint responsibility. The decision is ultimately the human’s." She stresses that AI can co-author, but it cannot co-decide. New liability frameworks must reinforce that the lawyer—not the algorithm—is accountable.



The Limits of Machine Learning: Hallucinations and the Risk of Misinterpretation

Without human intervention, even the most advanced system can overlook context that could sway a case or jeopardize a client’s interests. AI still hallucinates. That’s not a bug—it’s a byproduct of inference-based systems. While machine learning can scan volumes of legal research, it doesn't comprehend the stakes, emotions, or nuances at play. "AI can’t detect emotional undercurrents in a deposition or recognize the strategic silence in a courtroom exchange," Chan points out. Human oversight isn't optional—it’s the backbone of credible legal work.



A Call to the Profession: AI Helps You Be the Best Lawyer You Can Be

Reflecting on decades of change in the legal sector, from bookshelves to cloud-based search engines and now legal AI research, Chan offers a simple takeaway: "AI is not here to replace you. It’s here to help you become the best version of yourself."

The final word is a call to evolve, not retreat. Legal professionals who lean into legal AI with a spirit of curiosity and rigor will lead the future—not lose to it. As the profession stands at this crossroads, Chan’s message is clear: embrace AI as an ally, and let human values set the standard for the future.



Explore More:

Learn more about MiAI Law’s research and legal innovation tools: https://miai.law/

Discover how Xraised is amplifying trailblazing voices in law and tech: https://xraised.com/

Watch the full interview here.



