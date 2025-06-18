GreatHomesATL and Walk Your Plans Atlanta Unite to Transform the Building Process

We’re not just selling properties, we’re helping clients prevent making costly errors and fast-tracking success for their custom projects; whether first-time Homebuyers, Developers, or Investors.” — Mark Kozik

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreatHomesATL , one of Georgia’s fastest-growing full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerages, has announced a powerful new partnership with Walk Your Plans Atlanta (WYP), a pioneering architectural visualization firm. Together, they are revolutionizing how buyers, builders, and now forward-thinking investors and developers across Georgia bring real estate projects to life; from blueprint to groundbreaking.This strategic alliance merges the deal-making and development expertise of GreatHomesATL with WYP’s immersive 3D visualization technology, providing an all-in-one platform that empowers clients to envision, tweak, and plan every detail of their dream projects before a single dollar is spent or brick is laid.Key benefits of the collaboration include:• Visual Planning & Design: Clients can walk through their custom home or commercial space virtually before breaking ground.• Project Cost Control: Prevents expensive change orders by allowing decision-making during the planning phase.• Strategic Site Selection: GreatHomesATL helps clients secure the ideal lot, commercial parcel, or residential neighborhood based on lifestyle, zoning, and budget.• Build-Ready Advantage: With both firms involved from day one, clients experience fewer delays and a more confident construction journey.This partnership is already transforming how developers approach ground-up construction projects and how homeowners envision their forever homes. Whether it’s a luxury estate, film production headquarters, or restaurant buildout, GreatHomesATL and Walk Your Plans Atlanta are setting a new standard for innovation in real estate and construction.About GreatHomesATLFounded in Atlanta, GreatHomesATL is a premier real estate brokerage offering expert representation in residential, commercial, and luxury leasing services throughout Georgia. Known for strategic partnerships, digital innovation, and unwavering client advocacy, GreatHomesATL is redefining what it means to be a modern brokerage.About Walk Your Plans AtlantaWalk Your Plans ATL is a trailblazer in the architectural and construction technology space. Their interactive design walk-throughs allow clients to experience their homes or buildings before they’re built; saving time, money, and stress.Start Building Smarter Today.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.GreatHomesATL.com or call (404) 496-4456.

GreatHomesATL x Walk Your Plans Atlanta Collaboration

