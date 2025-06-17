Treeline Sales Recruiting Firm Named for 2025 Inc. Best Workplaces List and Company Culture 

Award Recognizes Exceptional Workplace Culture, Employee Engagement, and Mission-Driven Success in the Sales Recruiting Industry

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline, Inc., a leading sales recruiting agency and nationally recognized fractional CRO firm, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. Best Workplaces list. This prestigious award honors companies that create outstanding cultures impacting both employees and partners—while delivering transformational outcomes for organizations through high-performance sales recruiting.

Treeline secured its place on the list by championing a culture rooted in employee wellness, motivation, collaboration, and performance. As one of the top sales recruiting agencies in the U.S., Treeline is redefining how companies attract, develop, and retain elite sales professionals.

“Our culture is the heartbeat of our business,” said Dan Fantasia, CEO of Treeline, Inc. “Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces reinforces what our clients and employees already know—Treeline is a place where people grow, innovate, and achieve together.”



Sales Recruiting Culture That Drives Client Performance

This award-winning internal culture is also a competitive advantage for clients. As both a sales recruiting expert and a trusted fractional CRO firm, Treeline delivers executive-level sales leadership and strategic sales staffing (https://www.treelineinc.com/top-sales-staffing-united-states/) solutions to fast-growing industries including technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

“Our culture isn’t confined to our walls—it extends to the companies we partner with,” Fantasia added. “When our team thrives, our clients thrive.”



A Strategic Partner for Growth-Focused Business Leaders

In today’s dynamic sales landscape, where strategic talent and agile execution are critical, Treeline supports CEOs and revenue leaders facing growth challenges. From VC-funded startups and AI companies to established B2B firms, leaders trust Treeline to deliver elite sales staffing and scalable go-to-market strategy—without the fixed cost of a full-time CRO or CSO.

As a respected Executive Search Firm, Treeline doesn’t just place sales candidates—it brings a mission-aligned, results-driven approach that supports long-term employer success.



About Treeline, Inc.

Treeline, Inc. is the nation’s premier sales recruiting firm, helping companies of all sizes build high-performance sales organizations since 2001. As a recognized Executive Search Firm and forward-thinking fractional CRO firm, Treeline connects clients with top-tier sales talent while designing revenue engines that scale.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms, Treeline has also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list and been celebrated for two decades as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts and the U.S. The company aims to change the lives of 6,000 professionals by the year 2029.

Media Contact:

Dan Fantasia

President, Treeline, Inc.

📧 fantasia@treelineinc.com

🌐 www.treelineinc.com

