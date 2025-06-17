Attorney General James Announces Arrest and Arraignment of NYPD Officer on Manslaughter Charge

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and arraignment of former New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Kevin Richmond, 43, of Highland Mills, New York, on the charge of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree. The felony complaint alleges that on July 27, 2023, Officer Richmond drove his personal vehicle while intoxicated and in a manner that caused the death of Nidia Nieves. Officer Richmond was off duty at the time.

Officer Richmond was arraigned today before Judge Paul Trachte at Newburgh City Court. Judge Trachte set bail at a $50,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond, with a $20,000 cash alternative. Officer Richmond posted the $20,000 cash bail. Officer Richmond is due back in court on August 6, 2025. The maximum sentence on a Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree charge is 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison. The complaint also charges Officer Richmond with two counts of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), for which he could receive up to one year in jail.

Shortly after midnight on July 27, 2023, Officer Richmond allegedly collided with a motorcycle driven by Nidia Nieves, who was traveling northbound on I-87 in the Town of Cornwall. Officer Richmond was allegedly intoxicated at the time. Ms. Nieves was thrown from the motorcycle, suffered traumatic injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Richmond was off duty at the time.

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident. Criminal charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty at trial or by plea.