Attorney General James Condemns ICE Arrest of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander 

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the federal courthouse at 26 Federal Plaza: 

“This is profoundly unacceptable. Arresting Comptroller Lander for the simple act of standing up for immigrants and their civil rights is a shocking abuse of power. No one should face fear and intimidation in a courthouse, and this is a grotesque escalation of tensions. The administration’s rampant targeting of New Yorkers only makes our communities less safe.” 

