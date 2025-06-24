Gilmore Acquires Felder Shredding to Expand Across the Gulf Coast

Acquisition strengthens Gilmore’s leadership in records management and information security solutions

As a third-generation, family-owned business, we understand the importance of trust and are eager to welcome Felder Shredding customers from Mobile and Baldwin County, Alabama, to the Gilmore family” — Jacob Gilmore

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilmore, a leading provider of secure document shredding records management , and information security services, proudly announces the acquisition of Felder Shredding, a division of Felder Services, a trusted name in document destruction based in Mobile, Alabama.This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Gilmore’s growth across the Gulf Coast region and underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and customer-centric shredding solutions to businesses and individuals. Felder Shredding has served the Mobile and Baldwin County communities for over a decade, offering NAID AAA Certified on-site shredding services and building a strong reputation for professionalism, transparency, and local dedication.All existing Felder customers will now be served by Gilmore’s expanded fleet and staff, ensuring a seamless transition with no disruption in service. Clients will benefit from enhanced scheduling options, more robust compliance support, and access to Gilmore’s full suite of information management services, including records storage, digital imaging, data protection, and hard drive destruction With headquarters in Pensacola and operations extending throughout the Florida Panhandle, Southern Alabama, and parts of Mississippi, Gilmore continues to be a regional leader in secure document lifecycle management. The acquisition of Felder further solidifies Gilmore’s presence in Alabama and supports the company’s long-term growth vision.As both organizations work closely through the integration process, Gilmore remains focused on preserving the high level of trust and community engagement that Felder Shredding clients have come to expect.For more information about Gilmore and its services, please visit www.gilmoreservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.