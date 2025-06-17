Veteran Nonprofit CEO Releases Transformational Guide for Emerging Leaders in the Sector

“Pick My Brain: Thoughts on Leadership for Nonprofit Executives” offers decades of hard-earned wisdom from the front lines of human services leadership

CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 30 years of executive experience leading major nonprofit organizations across the United States, Howard S. Garval delivers a timely and essential leadership guide for nonprofit professionals in his new book, Pick My Brain: Thoughts on Leadership for Nonprofit Executives. Designed for current and aspiring nonprofit CEOs, senior leaders, and board members, this insightful work offers a comprehensive look into what it truly takes to lead a mission-driven organization in today’s complex environment.

Blending real-life examples with a deeply values-based perspective, Garval explores every facet of effective nonprofit leadership—from casting a compelling vision and fostering a healthy, inclusive workplace culture to navigating change and ensuring financial sustainability. His reflections, drawn from decades in the sector, provide actionable strategies tailored to the unique challenges nonprofit leaders face.

“At its core, this book is about making space for future leaders to emerge and thrive,” Garval explains. “Whether you’re just stepping into a leadership role or have years of experience, I hope the practical and reflective guidance in this book helps strengthen your impact.”

A key focus of the book is the critical—and often misunderstood—relationship between nonprofit CEOs and their Boards of Directors. Garval underscores the CEO’s role as a bridge-builder: someone who leads with authenticity, transparency, and compassion while holding both themselves and others accountable to the organization’s mission.

The book also features a robust appendix and a curated bibliography of cross-sector leadership titles, offering readers additional resources for lifelong learning and professional development.

Howard S. Garval, MSW, has devoted over four decades to nonprofit human services. He served as CEO of The Village for Families & Children in Hartford, CT (2002–2006) and CEO of Child & Family Service in Hawaii (2006–2017). In 2014, he received the prestigious Ho’okele Leadership Award, and upon his retirement, Child & Family Service honored him with the creation of the Howard S. Garval Leadership Academy. Garval is a respected speaker, mentor, and co-author of Strategic Business Planning (CWLA Press), currently mentoring leaders across the country through his platform www.leaders4futures.com.

Pick My Brain: Thoughts on Leadership for Nonprofit Executives is now available through major retailers.

