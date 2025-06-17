Boyd Homes Launches Lemonade-Themed Fundraiser to Support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Boyd Homes is proud to announce a company-wide initiative to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyd Homes, a Virginia-based community builder and property management company, is proud to announce a company-wide initiative to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding impactful research and providing support to children battling cancer and their families.Throughout the month of June, all Boyd Homes employees and residents of the apartment and townhome communities will participate in a refreshing and heartfelt fundraiser. Visitors of all Boyd Homes communities will be offered lemonade throughout the month to quench their thirst on hot summer days and have a chance to donate directly supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand— a small gesture with a big purpose. Each sip helps raise awareness and encourages donations to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. We are fighting childhood cancer one cup at a time.In addition to the community tours, Boyd Homes will host a Drive-Thru Lemonade Fundraiser on Tuesday, June 18th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the corporate office, located at 544 Newtown Road Suite 128 Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Guests are invited to stop by for a cool drink, make a donation, and support the fight against childhood cancer — all without leaving their car.To add in fun for our residents, Boyd Homes communities will also host a Lemonade Stand social at each location, offering lemon refreshments, games, and the opportunity to contribute to the cause. It’s a chance for neighbors to come together, raise a glass, and donate to this amazing foundation.Boyd Homes has set a goal to raise $2,500 by June 30th, and every dollar goes directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to fund life-saving research and provide resources to families in need.“This campaign is a special one for our team, since cancer has impacted us directly in many ways,” said Stephanie Drake, Marketing Manager at Boyd Homes. “We believe in building communities that not only provide beautiful homes but also foster a spirit of community giving and service. Partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand lets us make a real impact while bringing our teams, residents, and future residents together for a meaningful cause.”To donate or learn more about the cause, visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/2025/stand-with-boyd-homes About Boyd HomesBoyd Homes is a premier builder and manager of residential communities throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Known for their innovative approach to development and commitment to exceptional living, Boyd Homes builds more than just homes — they build communities. Learn more at www.BoydHomes.com About Alex’s Lemonade Stand FoundationFounded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, a young girl with a big dream, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a leading force in funding pediatric cancer research and supporting affected families. Since its founding, the organization has raised millions to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for childhood cancer. Learn more at www.alexslemonade.org

