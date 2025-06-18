COLLEGE ACCESS 2025 A New Generation of Game-Changers Takes the Next Step

Urban Arts teaches digital game design as a pathway to college and career. 100% of seniors matriculate, earning millions in scholarships.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A letter, an email, a portal update—the moment of college acceptance is electric. At Urban Arts, it’s not just about where students are going. It’s about who they’re becoming. For many, this milestone is a first: the first in their family to attend college, the first to succeed in STEAM, the first to define their own future. Paola just got accepted to Lehigh University to study Computer Science. “I’m excited for the freedom to learn about the things that truly matter to me and to develop as a person. I’m a hard worker, passionate about school, grasp material quickly, and have big ambitions for myself.”The 50+ seniors at Urban Arts have earned a staggering $20,670,462 in financial aid this year. And they earned it through the power of play.Urban Arts teaches digital game design as a pathway to college and career. Yes—video games. This novel and impactful approach to computer science transforms traditional STEAM education with the push of a button—or many buttons. Urban Arts College Access Program boosts 100% of seniors into college, launching students that are creatively confident and technically expert. They're creators, not just consumers.Djuensie is heading to Colby to study Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. Jenny will attend Harvard. Soraya is headed to Pratt. John is off to study Multimedia Computing at Brooklyn College, Darien to R.I.T to study cybersecurity.These students commit to colleges across the country, armed with scholarships and dreams that are no longer just possibilities, but realities. Predominantly from low-income communities and first-generation applicants, Urban Arts seniors are not just getting in. They’re thriving, rewriting the narrative of who belongs in the world of higher education, technology and game design. Urban Arts students have earned $46 million in scholarships since 2017.There are several “full ride” offers as well—to NYU, Tufts, Wesleyan, Brown, Harvard and Boston University.A national nonprofit, Urban Arts is reshaping access to computer science education by using video game design as a powerful pathway to economic mobility. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in computer and information technology are projected to grow 11% from 2019 to 2029, faster than the average for all occupations. When Urban Arts teaches digital game design, students learn high-level STEAM skills, as well as collaboration and leadership. Seniors receive intensive college access services, including one-on-one counseling, essay coaching, application assistance, and personal mentoring with powerful corporate partners like NBUniversal and Take-Two Interactive. Urban Arts ensures students win the scholarships they need to attend without financial burden. Urban Arts alumni have scored first jobs at Amazon, Lucasfilm, Unity Technologies, Salesforce and more.“My vision for a better Bronx underscores why I am drawn to Civil Engineering for college, combining creativity with technical expertise to solve real-world problems. I am inspired by the opportunity to design infrastructure that uplifts communities while promoting equity and sustainability,” says Daniel. The impact is real. And as the cost of college continues to rise, with student debt reaching record levels, this financial support is not just helpful—it’s life-changing. “It’s not just about getting in,” says Urban Arts CEO Philip Courtney. “It’s about making sure our students graduate with the skills, the networks, and the confidence to succeed. These are future game designers, engineers, artists, and leaders. They are the new face of tech—digital Davincis—and they are unstoppable.”Urban Arts invites the media to meet our students, hear their stories, and witness the energy of College Acceptance Season firsthand.For interviews withour CEO Philip Courtney,our Director of Post-Secondary Success Joelle Blackstock,our students,powerful partners like NBCUniversal, Google, Unity Technologies, Paramount, moreor to learn more about our transformative work, contact Jen Walter, Director of Marketing and Communications, at jen@urbanarts.org or 212-966-5881 x9009.Urban ArtsGame changers start here.

