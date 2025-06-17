New Book The Wisdom Keepers: A Shamanic Text Offers Channeled Spiritual Guidance To Readers

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, The Wisdom Keepers: A Shamanic Text by Marcia Lewis, has been released. It is a collection of spiritual wisdom channeled from a collective of non-physical entities known as The Wisdom Keepers. The text aims to provide guidance and insight into shamanic practices and spiritual understanding for contemporary readers seeking deeper connection and knowledge.Authored by Marcia Lewis, the book draws on her personal spiritual journey, which she describes as beginning in childhood. Lewis, who also identifies with the spiritual name Mother Ishwin, states her life's purpose is one of service, and this book is presented as a key part of that mission. The book's acknowledgment section indicates a collaborative effort between Lewis and We, the Wisdom Keepers, showcasing the channeled nature of the content.The Wisdom Keepers explores spiritual themes and concepts, offering perspectives on life and consciousness from a purportedly higher collective intelligence. The book discusses ideas such as the human need for a spiritual quest, the concept of a Cry for Help in seeking spiritual assistance, and descriptions of spiritual healing modalities like Re-Webbing. It also touches upon the nature of spiritual worlds and the roles of various spiritual guides and entities.The content is intended for individuals interested in spirituality, shamanism, channeled wisdom, and exploring alternative viewpoints on existence and healing. It seeks to act as a resource for those walking their own spiritual paths and seeking connection to deeper, timeless insights.The book's release introduces a text that aligns with traditions of receiving knowledge from spiritual realms, interpreted and transcribed by a human conduit. It allows readers to engage with teachings presented as originating from a source beyond the material world, focused on spiritual growth and enlightenment.The Wisdom Keepers: A Shamanic Text by Marcia Lewis is available for purchase on major online bookstores.Marcia LewisAbout the AuthorBorn Desert Rose, Marcia Lewis's spiritual journey reportedly began at age two under her grandmother's guidance, learning the ways of spirit and the principle of always walking towards the white light. Throughout her career, including over 40 years as a Registered Veterinary Technician, Lewis studied with elders to learn medicinal and shamanic ways.In September 2023, she felt a calling to Italy for healing work, describing this as a humbling experience. Referred to spiritually as Mother Ishwin, Marcia Lewis states her life's avocation is to be of service to those in need, a path she describes as filled with intense and inspirational healing experiences dedicated to fulfilling her spiritual quest.

