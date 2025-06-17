Strickland’s Ice Cream Celebrates One Year of Sweet Success in Costa Mesa

Strickland's Costa Mesa owner Neil Liu

The unique ice cream concept, originally from Ohio, is making its mark in Orange County with small-batch rotating flavors made using machines from the 1930s.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strickland’s Ice Cream is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its new OC location in Costa Mesa. A household name in handcrafted ice cream originally from Ohio, Strickland’s is known for its ultra-creamy texture and small-batch ice cream made fresh daily. Strickland’s has continued to win over ice cream lovers in Orange County with its vintage charm, premium ingredients and rotating "Flavor of the Day" menu. The Costa Mesa store marks a new chapter for Strickland’s in OC, after the original Irvine location closed after nearly 15 years. The new store was opened by longtime Strickland’s customer, fan and now store operator Neil Liu, and has quickly grown into a hub for loyal customers and new fans alike.

Upcoming flavors for the remainder of June include Sweet Red Bean, Nutella Chip, Paradise Trios, Andes Cool Mint Fudge and Orange Pineapple. If someone asks an OC fan of Strickland’s, you’ll probably hear about their incredible milkshakes and Arctic Twisters. Some of their must try ice cream flavors for the Summer include Dubai Taro, Dubai Chocolate, Reese's Cup, Snickers, Oreos and Fresh Bananas. Guests can also enjoy Milkshake Mondays, with a free upsizing on any shake from 3–7 p.m. every Monday (one per customer per order).

Strickland’s sets itself apart and has a signature taste by using small-batch ice cream machines that date back to the 1930s, which create a dense, creamy texture that is unmatched by modern equipment. These vintage machines create small batches with very little air, resulting in an ultra-creamy, dense texture you won't find anywhere else.They ensure use of real fruit and nuts, high-quality dairy, and carefully blended flavors—to ensure peak freshness and taste. With a focus on quality, consistency, and the OC community, Neil has upheld the Strickland’s tradition while expanding its reach, hosting neighborhood events and continuing to serve the same award-winning milkshakes and frozen ice cream that once made the Irvine location a local treasure.

Strickland’s is originally from Akron, Ohio, and since 1936 has grown to 5 prominent locations—while Neil Liu has quickly grown his newest OC location into what can be considered their West Coast hub. The ice cream has earned recognition from CBS Los Angeles, LA Times and is featured by Yelp OC as a Top Five Milkshake Magic Spot. As the Costa Mesa shop celebrates its first year, it’s clear that Strickland’s is more than a place to get ice cream—it’s where timeless quality meets local community spirit.

About Strickland’s Ice Cream:

Strickland's legacy began in 1936 when Bill Strickland opened his first stand in Akron, Ohio. Bill didn't just open an ice cream shop; he perfected a recipe and even helped engineer a unique ice cream machine to create something truly special: a richer, creamier frozen treat unlike anything else available at the time. His philosophy was simple: use the best ingredients, make it fresh daily, and treat people right. Nearly nine decades later, we proudly continue that tradition with every scoop. Strickland’s opened their Costa Mesa location in 2024 with the help from Orange County native Neil Liu, a longtime enthusiast of the brand and ice cream connoisseur.

