34th Annual Santa Fe Wine & Chile Festa Unveils 2025 Dates & Ticket Launch

Tickets Now on Sale for Five-Day Celebration Showcasing the Best of Santa Fe with Renowned Chefs, Premium Wineries & Top Restaurants

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to one of the Southwest’s premier culinary festivals has officially begun: ticket sales begin today for the 2025 Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, Sept. 24 – 28, 2025 and are now available at santafewineandchile.org.Drawing more than 4,500 food and wine enthusiasts each year, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is known for selling out its most anticipated events. This year, for the first time, tickets are launching earlier than ever—allowing guests to plan their Santa Fe escape well in advance and take full advantage of an exciting schedule that blends new experiences with returning favorites.“We’re thrilled to launch tickets earlier than ever this year, giving our guests more time to plan their Santa Fe getaway around the Wine & Chile Fiesta,” said Mary Hallahan, Executive Director. “By releasing our schedule and talent lineup sooner, we’re able to spotlight the incredible chefs and wineries participating this year and help attendees make travel arrangements well in advance.”This year’s program features more than 25 exceptional events, including in-depth wine seminars, chef-led culinary demonstrations, exclusive winery luncheons and dinners, walk-around tastings, and signature gatherings like Rosé All Day and Chile Friday.“We’re delighted to see the enthusiasm building already,” said Hallahan. “This year’s lineup showcases the very best of Santa Fe’s food and wine culture, and we encourage guests to secure their tickets early to be part of this unforgettable celebration.”New and Featured Events for 2025 Include:• Phenomenal Femmes Luncheon – A celebratory lunch honoring powerhouse women in food and wine.• Chile Friday – A spicy kickoff to Fiesta weekend with a walk-around tasting filled with bold flavors and festive pours.• Rosé All Day – A relaxed and stylish afternoon dedicated to pink wines from around the globe.• Chardonnay: A Tour Around the World – Led by The New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov, this guided tasting explores the many expressions of Chardonnay.Returning Favorites:• Sky Railway Train Tours are back by popular demand, including:o Sunset Sips – A golden hour railway ride through New Mexico landscapes paired with top-tier wines.o Around the World by Rail – A globe-spanning wine tasting while riding the rails through the stunning New Mexico landscape.• Live Auction Luncheon – Always a highlight of the week, this year’s luncheon features Chef Meg Bickford of Commander’s Palace, adding star power to this spirited fundraiser.Spanning five days of tastings, cooking demos, wine seminars, and intimate dinners, the 2025 Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta offers memorable experiences for food and wine enthusiasts from near and far.For the full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit: santafewineandchile.org/fiesta-schedule####Photos available for download HERE ABOUT SANTA FE WINE & CHILE FIESTAFounded in 1991, the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to honor, educate and highlight Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination. We salute and toast our Southwest roots through unforgettable food and wine experiences. The annual five-day Fiesta showcases more than 90 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe’s top chefs and supports the community with industry advancement training and children’s education in culinary programming. For more information, visit santafewineandchile.org.

