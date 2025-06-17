SIMPLYPROTEIN SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 SNACK AWARDS WINNER

SimplyProtein's Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips l(Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero varieties) are winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Snack Awards.

That all three varieties of our Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips have been named a 2025 Best Snack winner by Good Housekeeping is a tremendous affirmation for our team.” — Linda Zink, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Wellness Natural Inc.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplyProtein , the B Corp-certified makers of premium, Better-For-You, plant-powered protein snacks, announced today that its Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips (Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero varieties) were named as winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2025.SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips are a category-innovating new product that people can feel good about feeding themselves and their families. Made from corn, quality North American-grown pea protein, organic sunflower oil, and few other ingredients, each 28-gram serving (approx 14 chips) contains 7 grams of protein, 140 calories, 7-8 grams of fat, just 11-12 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar. Gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, these Better-For-You protein tortilla chips offer an indulgent, authentic taste while containing significantly more protein than the 2-gram average of conventional chips.“With our first-ever savory snack, we believe that we cracked the code on indulgent-tasting, protein-rich tortilla chips,” says Linda Zink, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “That all three varieties of our Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips have been named a 2025 Best Snack winner in the Chips, Crackers & Puffs category by Good Housekeeping is a tremendous affirmation for our team. From the trust this prestigious organization inspires in consumers, we look forward to more snackers of all ages enjoying this product.”ABOUT SIMPLYPROTEINAcquired and relaunched in 2020 by Michael Lines, in 2024, SimplyProtein became one of the fastest-growing brands in North America. The year’s key accomplishments included: delivering double-digit year-over-year growth; recruiting strategic hires including the company’s first President/Chief Commercial Officer; launching four new products; growing its retail footprint across the U.S. and Canada; moving into a new, dedicated headquarters; launching its largest integrated marketing campaign; being selected as a KeHe CARETrade Partner for 2025-26, establishing it among some of the world’s most admired purpose-led brands; and kicking off its Wellness Collective with initiatives that authentically prioritize giving back and paying it forward in the communities its people live and work. The brand champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health, innovating plant-based snacks that perfectly balance taste and protein because it believes this is a healthier, more sustainable choice.Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., SimplyProtein’s portfolio of fueling and indulgent snacks includes Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips, Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and, later this year, new Stacked Bars. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada including in Central Market, Costco, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme Market, H-E-B, King Soopers, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods,, Meijer, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys,, and many more, as well as Amazon, SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, please visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.

