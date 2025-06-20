J&R Design Honored with Toyota Supplier Excellence Award for 2024

AJ Mikloiche and Tom Borawski Accept Prestigious Supplier Award from Toyota North America

Award recognizes J&R Design’s industry-leading paint circulation systems and outstanding support for Toyota’s vehicle production across North America.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&R Design is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) with a 2024 Supplier Excellence Award. This prestigious honor was presented at Toyota’s Annual Supplier Business Meeting in Plymouth, Michigan, acknowledging J&R Design's outstanding contributions to Toyota’s operations over the past year.

Each year, Toyota evaluates its suppliers based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and recognizes those who have consistently surpassed expectations in areas such as quality, innovation, and value improvement. In 2024, nearly 60 suppliers were honored across more than 20 categories, with awards classified as Excellent or Superior based on performance.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Toyota," said AJ Mikloiche, President at J&R Design. "This award reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to supporting Toyota's mission to deliver high-quality vehicles to customers worldwide."

J&R Design's collaboration with Toyota has been instrumental in supporting key production launches, including the Tacoma, Camry, Tundra, and new color/material introductions at all Toyota production facilities. The company's efforts in delivering innovative solutions and maintaining high-quality standards have been integral to Toyota's success in 2024

"Our suppliers’ immense efforts and perseverance were instrumental to our success in 2024," said Ryan Grimm, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "Their performance, despite many challenges, set the foundation for an exciting 2025. We will continue to service our customer through collaboration as we transition to the future of mobility together."

This recognition underscores J&R Design's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability in its partnership with Toyota. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Toyota and contributing to future successes in the automotive paint industry.

About J&R Design Systems

Founded in 1979, J&R Design Systems is a Michigan-based engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in low and high viscosity material circulation systems for the automotive, aerospace, and general industrial sectors. Renowned for pioneering the hydraulically balanced two-pipe paint circulation system—now an industry standard—J&R Design offers comprehensive services including engineering, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and field support. With over four decades of experience, the company is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the unique and challenging requirements of its clients.

