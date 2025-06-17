Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Southerland, & Rep. Hawk Announce $5,844 in TOP Grant Funding for Greene County Libraries

June 17, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Steve Southerland, and State Rep. David Hawk today announced $5,844 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Greene County.

Specifically, Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will receive $1,250 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors. Mosheim Public Library will also receive $4,594 for digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“These grants ensure our libraries continue meeting emerging needs within our growing community,” said Sen. Southerland. “Congratulations to our local library leaders for their diligent work securing these investments, which will solidify our future.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

"Libraries are vital engines of opportunity, shaping the academic paths of current and future generations,” said Rep. Hawk. “This funding will strengthen our local libraries, ensuring they continue to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools essential for success in today’s world."

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

