Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, Rep. Alexander, & Rep. Hicks Announce $20,950 in TOP Grant Funding for Washington County Libraries

June 17, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, and State Rep. Tim Hicks today announced $20,950 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Washington County.

Specifically, Johnson City Public Library will receive $3,691 to help cover the cost of internal internet connections. The Washington County Library will also receive $17,259 for digital literacy instruction, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“These grants empower our libraries to offer cutting-edge resources for the benefit of all residents in Washington County,” said Sen. Crowe. “Congratulations to our local library officials for their efforts in helping solidify our community’s future.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the facility.

“Libraries are community treasures that foster lifelong learning opportunities,” said Rep. Alexander and Rep. Hicks in a joint statement. “These grants will ensure libraries in Washington County continue delivering essential services to residents. We’re excited to see the lasting impact this investment will have on our region.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

