Secretary of State Hargett & Rutherford Legislative Delegation Announce $2,914 TOP Grant for Rutherford County Library System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Dawn White, State Sen. Shane Reeves, State Rep. Charlie Baum, State Rep. Tim Rudd, State Rep. Mike Sparks, State Rep. Robert Stevens, and State Rep. Bryan Terry today announced a $2,914 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Rutherford County Library System. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and internal internet connections within the library system.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“Our library system plays a foundational role in promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Reeves and Sen. White in a joint statement. “These grants will help our libraries continue to effectively meet immediate, emerging, and long-term needs in Rutherford County.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Supporting our library system ensures that residents have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive in today’s world,” said Rep. Baum, Rep. Rudd, Rep. Sparks, Rep. Stevens, and Rep. Terry in a joint statement. “This grant will enhance our libraries’ capacity to serve the community and meet the growing demands of a modern learning environment. We’re deeply grateful to our local library officials for their dedication and service to the people of Rutherford County.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

