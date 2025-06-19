Moore Performance Health Services Announces the Launch of Advanced Shockwave Therapy to Treat Pain and Promote Healing

Treating Plantar fasciitis with the Piezowave 2 Shockwave therapy device

A leading provider of physical therapy and personal training in Metro Detroit announces the addition of shockwave therapy as a treatment option.

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moore Performance Health Services, a leading provider of physical therapy and personal training in Metro Detroit is pleased to announce the continued addition of state-of-the-art shockwave therapy to its suite of patient treatment options. This cutting-edge, non-invasive therapy offers a promising solution for patients suffering from a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, aiming to alleviate pain and accelerate the natural healing process.Shockwave therapy, also known as Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT), utilizes acoustic waves delivered to affected tissues to promote regeneration and repair. "“The human body possesses a natural and inherent ability to heal itself,” said Dr. John Morasso, DO, Sports Medicine Physician at Detroit Medical Center “The field of sports medicine is constantly advancing as we find ways to optimize this healing potential and Shockwave has a growing body of evidence as a non-invasive treatment modality to stimulate these natural healing cascades to treat diseased and damaged tissue” Evidence continues to grow regarding its effectiveness in treating conditions that may not respond to conventional treatments.Commonly treated conditions include:- Plantar fasciitis- Tennis elbow- Shoulder pain (including rotator cuff tendinopathy)- Patellar tendinopathy (jumper's knee)- Achilles tendinopathy- Knee and hip arthritis (decreasing pain and improving joint function)- Bone stress injuries- And more."The clinic is committed to offering the most advanced and evidence-based treatment options," stated Gregory Moore, founder of Moore Performance Health. "Moore Performance Health has been integrating shockwave therapy into our practice for over 8 months and has seen excellent results for conditions that are otherwise difficult to treat with standard procedures in physical therapy practice. We also provide functional and trigger point dry needling, Active Release Techniques (ART), Graston techniques, and more to provide patients with a non-surgical alternative to address their pain and improve their function".About Moore Performance Health:Moore Performance Health is situated in a fully equipped, 4600 square foot training facility in the Burroughs building in Plymouth, MI. Specializing in sports medicine and orthopedic conditions, we are dedicated to providing one-on-one care to patients of all ages. We hold to our ideals of never overlapping appointments and never handing you off to techs or aides to complete your care. The details matter in your recovery, so we always provide high-quality, hands-on care from skilled and experienced Doctors of Physical Therapy, every visit . We believe in treating you fully, not just getting you out of pain, but leaving you having fully realized your potential, feeling motivated and confident to be independent in maintaining a rewarding, healthy lifestyle. Located in Plymouth, MI, our team of experienced physical therapists are dually certified in physical therapy as well as strength and conditioning and personal training so we can offer a comprehensive solution for patients and clients to achieve their health and wellness goals without having to see multiple practitioners.Contact:Gregory MooreFounder/OwnerMoore Performance Health Services, LLC734-658-2091greg@mooreperformancehealth.commooreperformancehealth.com

