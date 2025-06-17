DSB and BioConnect DE Announce STAR Fund Details

Fund Aims to Retain STEM Talent in Delaware Through Tuition Reimbursement

DOVER, Del. – Today, Delaware is taking a big step toward strengthening the State’s innovation and technology workforce! The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB), in partnership with BioConnect DE, a jobs-focused initiative of the non-profit Delaware Center for Life Science Education and Training, are announcing the details for the STEM Talent Advancement and Retention (STAR) Fund.

The STAR Fund will provide tuition reimbursement awards for student loans of up to $6,000, as a way to incentivize, retain, and attract graduates from an accredited post-secondary college or university, who are currently employed or are considering employment in Delaware in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

By offering financial support for student loan payments, the STAR Fund aims to attract and retain top talent in Delaware, ensuring that the state continues to grow its workforce in key industries.

“Retaining a young, diverse workforce is key to sustaining Delaware’s economy,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “I believe the STAR Fund will be a blueprint for how we retain talent and continue our effort in becoming the innovation hub of the Mid-Atlantic.”

“We are pleased to partner with DSB on this important initiative,” said Center for Life Science Education and Training Chair Chairman Michael Fleming. “Developing and retaining a world class STEM workforce is the highest priority for the life science industry in Delaware and the STAR Fund will be an important tool in keeping great research and business talent here in our state.”

The application portal opens July 14 and ends July 31. Awards are expected to be made in October. Details about the program can be found at https://bioconnectde.org/star-fund.

To apply, the individual must:

Hold an associate, bachelor’s, graduate, or post-graduate STEM degree from an accredited postsecondary institution, with preference given to Delaware colleges and universities.

Be employed full-time (35+ hours per week) by a Delaware-based employer. This includes companies having:

o A principal place of business is in Delaware.

o At least 51% of employees work at a Delaware-based location.

o Registered to conduct business in Delaware and reported Delaware tax liability the previous year.

o Life, natural, or environmental sciences

o Computer information or software technology

o Advanced mathematics or finance

o Engineering

o Medical device technology

Preference is given to applicants who are permanent Delaware residents and who attended a Delaware college or university.

The STAR Fund offers tuition reimbursement as follows:

• Associate degree: Up to $1,000

• Bachelor’s degree: Up to $4,000

• Graduate/post-graduate degree: Up to $6,000

Award amounts are available for up to 4 consecutive years but cannot exceed the actual loan expenses incurred. The STAR Fund was made available through the General Assembly’s 152nd Grant in Aid Bill and contains $100,000.00.

