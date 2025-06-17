Picotte Center Opens in Historic Walthill Hospital, Renews Legacy of First Native American Doctor to Earn Medical Degree

The Picotte Memorial Center in Walthill

On June 22nd, Picotte Memorial Center in Walthill will hold a public open house, celebrating the restoration of a historic hospital and renewing the legacy of its trailblazing namesake—Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. An earlier ribbon-cutting event, on June 14th, marked the completion of the new facility. The Picotte Center will simultaneously serve as a health clinic, cultural site, and hub of youth empowerment.

Born in Nebraska Territory on June 17, 1865, Susan La Flesche Picotte—of the Omaha Tribe—became the first Native American to earn a medical degree. She graduated at the top of her class from Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889. Dr. Picotte then returned to northeast Nebraska as a young physician. She served more than 1,000 patients across 400+ square miles, making house calls on foot, on horseback, and by horse-and-buggy. She delivered food and hygiene products as she traveled—often staying the night after providing care before journeying on to see her next patient.

At a time when she was not allowed to vote, either as a woman or Native American, Dr. Picotte stepped forward to lead in her community. She battled the scourge of tuberculosis and untiringly advocated for the health and welfare of those she served. In January 1913, she fulfilled a dream by opening a hospital in Walthill. Dr. Picotte personally raised funds for the facility, which was constructed through private donations. Two years later, at age 50, she passed away at her home in Walthill.

Preserving Dr. Picotte’s Legacy

The hospital operated until 1942. The building was then repurposed multiple times, before it eventually fell into disrepair. Yet while the structure sat vacant, memory of its historic and cultural significance stirred a group of leaders to breathe life into the abandoned building.

“In 2017, Judi gaiashkibos (executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs) asked a few of us to get together and organize a committee to do something with the building,” said Gary Bowen, board member and project coordinator for the Picotte Memorial Center. Together, they secured a $100,000 federal grant to hire an architect to assess the building and create a master plan for its rehabilitation. “The project took off from there,” Bowen recounted. “We raised the money to get us this far, and it’s been a step-by-step process. We had to raise the money as we went along.”

In 2021, the group received a $350,000 Shovel-Ready Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, matched with $350,000 from outside donors. The award and match ensured the completion of the restoration project, which includes refurbishing the interior of the building, installing a modern HVAC system, and adding parking.

Had they not intervened when they did in 2017, Bowen doubts the building would have lasted much longer. “There was a hole in the roof, and all the plaster had fallen off the walls. The windows were broken. We had to remove hazardous materials and basically strip the building down to the bone and start over,” he explained.

A statue in honor of Susan La Flesche Picotte is located on the Centennial Mall park in downtown Lincoln, including her quote, “I shall always fight good and hard even if I have to fight alone” (left).

Paintings of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte inside of the Picotte Memorial Center (right)

Offering Healing and Hope to Future Generations

The remarkable restoration has transformed a near-condemned building into a beautiful community center offering a wealth of resources and services. In addition to the physical restoration of the building, the project has involved the installation of displays to highlight the Omaha Tribe’s history and culture, construction of museum space to showcase Dr. Picotte’s work, and creation of a studio for Native artists. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and the Munroe-Meyer Institute are staffing a clinic on the lower level—ensuring the former hospital retains its focus on healthcare. The main level of the building has workspace for business startups, a fitting tribute to the enterprising woman whose vision gave birth to a hospital in Walthill 112 years ago.

Learn more about the Picotte Center and its upcoming open house at picottecenter.org.

Learn more about Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte’s story by watching this video.