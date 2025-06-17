Portland Old Port Announces Best of 2025 Awards for Portland, Maine

We’re excited to announce the launch the 2025 Portland Old Port Best of Awards, presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re excited to announce the launch the 2025 Portland Old Port Best of Awards, presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union ! Nominations are now live!Check out this year’s most diverse selection of ‘BEST OF’ categories that include Portland’s favorite restaurants, realtors, artists, salons and more in over 130 categories. Tell your colleagues, besties, and neighbors to get online and nominate the places that keep you coming back for more.Monday, June 16th until Monday, June 30th, 11:59 PM – Nominations are open!Tuesday, July 1st at Midnight until Tuesday, July 15th – First round voting will begin on all nominated businesses.Tuesday, July 15th – The top ten finalists in each category will move into the second round of voting! Voting for the Top Ten continues.Final voting ends on Thursday, July 31st at 11:59 PM.You are able to vote only ONCE per category, so make sure to cast your vote for your absolute favorite!To make your nominations, visit the Best of 2025 Awards page on Portland Old Port’s website. Nominate once per day per email, and nominate as many businesses as you’d like.The Best of Awards is a long standing, and favorite annual Portland, Maine event. Adopted by Portland Old Port in 2019, the Best of Awards is an occasion to recognize and applaud the enormous efforts of local businesses in making Portland, Maine the award winning city it is today.Portland Old Port is thrilled to announce our Best of 2025 Awards sponsor, Town & Country Federal Credit Union, the bank who is “Local Helping Local.”“Driven by our commitment to ‘local helping local’, Town & Country Federal Credit Union is about supporting our nearly 40,000 members with financial services as well as being an integral part of the businesses and organizations in our community, too. We are thrilled with the opportunity to sponsor the Portland, Maine Best of 2025 Awards to celebrate the businesses and personalities that help make Portland and the southern Maine region a special place to visit, live, and work.” – David Libby, President and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union.Portland Old Port anticipates our sixth hosted Best of Awards to be our biggest, and best year yet! Our first five years received a combined 87,000+ nominations, and over 775,000 votes from an astounding 40,000 community members.Awards will be presented to our vast range of category winners including Best Lobster Roll, Best Local News Anchor, Best Tattoo Artist, and everything in between.Additional event information, including where to get tickets, to be announced soon!Portland Old Port is your go-to resource for what’s going on in Portland, both as a local and as a tourist. Visit PortlandOldPort.com for the most complete and up-to-date events calendar, business directory, local and community news, and so much more.If you would like more information about the Portland Old Port Best of Awards, please contact Nathan O’Leary at 207-209-2094, or email Info@PortlandOldPort.com.

