Release Date: June 17, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $3.9 Million Project to Replace Culverts Along North Country Roadways New Concrete Culverts Along State Route 3 in Clinton County and State Route 126 in Lewis County Will Enhance Safety and Improve Resiliency New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $3.9 million project to replace aging culverts along State Route 3 in Clinton County and State Route 126 in Lewis County. The project will install new, precast concrete culverts to enhance safety and improve resiliency along two vital highways for North Country travelers. Culverts channel flowing water underneath roads and sidewalks and help prevent flooding during instances of heavy rain. “Across New York State, in projects big and small, Governor Hochul is making critically important investments in infrastructure that will strengthen our local communities and grow our economy,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “Addressing these culverts will allow water to flow more easily underneath two of the North Country’s most important roadways and make them more resilient and better able to withstand whatever Mother Nature brings – especially extreme weather events.” State Route 3 is a key connector between the Saranac Lake and Lake Champlain regions and is often used by travelers to access Interstate 87, recreational destinations in the Adirondacks and area educational institutions such as SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College. The project will replace the existing culvert at Kelly Brook in the Town of Plattsburgh, which was built in 1957, with a 16-foot-high, eight-foot-wide precast concrete culvert. The new culvert will improve water flow into the Saranac River and help prevent the instances of flooding that have occurred along this road in prior years. During construction, motorists should follow a posted detour using Trudeau Road, State Route 374, and Church Road. State Route 126, which runs along the Black River and stretches from Jefferson County into Lewis County, is a key conduit for the flow of local agricultural products. A new 16-foot-high, eight-foot-wide culvert will be installed over a tributary to Black Creek in the Town of New Bremen. The new culvert replaces one that was built in 1960. During construction, motorists should follow a posted detour using State Route 812, State Route 26, and State Route 410. Work on both culverts is expected to be complete by the end of 2025. Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael S. Cashman said, “The Town of Plattsburgh recognizes the critical need to replace the aging culvert at Kelly Brook to improve safety and reduce flooding risks along State Route 3. This investment by NYSDOT is an important step toward strengthening our infrastructure and protecting our community. While we fully support the project’s long-term benefits, we also understand that the construction and necessary detours will present challenges for daily commuters, local businesses, and residents. We encourage everyone’s patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to ensure a safer and more resilient transportation network for all North Country travelers.” Clinton County Transportation Committee Chair Joshua Kretser said, “The replacement of the Kelly Brook culvert along State Route 3 represents a critical investment in the long-term safety and reliability of one of Clinton County’s most important transportation corridors. Route 3 is a lifeline for Clinton County whether you’re commuting to work, heading to school, or visiting the Adirondacks. I’m glad to see the state stepping up to make this road safer and more reliable for everyone who lives, works, and travels through our region. We thank the New York State Department of Transportation for prioritizing this work and for continuing to invest in infrastructure that supports regional connectivity and resilience.”

