Migratory Bird Hunting: 2025-26 Season Dates Approved

The 2025-2026 migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations for Georgia were recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“While the majority of waterfowl season lengths and bag limits will remain the same this year, one notable change is that early teal season has been shortened to 9 days,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “This is due to a slight decline in teal numbers during the 2024 survey period. Though the season has been shortened, the bag limit will not change.”

Some of the dates and details for the upcoming migratory bird season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 6-28) and the September teal season (Sept. 13-21). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 11-26, Nov. 22-30, and Dec. 6 - Jan. 25. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 22-30 and Dec. 6-Jan. 25. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Veteran, and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days are Nov. 15-16, 2025. On these two days, veterans, active-duty military, and youth (age 15 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).

State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, based on several factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds help restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts.

Migratory bird hunters will need a hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and a federal duck stamp license. All of these may be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations. Reminder: a physical federal duck stamp is no longer required to hunt as the electronic federal duck stamp (or e-stamp), is now a legal seasonal license valid between July 1 and June 30 of the following year.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.

