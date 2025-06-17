Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hensley, & Rep. Barrett Announce $2,160 TOP Grant for Lewis County Public Library & Archives

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and State Rep. Jody Barrett today announced a $2,160 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Lewis County Public Library & Archives. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Congratulations to our local library officials on securing these funds,” said Sen. Hensley. “They will improve access and the availability of resources for citizens in Lewis County, ensuring our library continues to play a vital role in addressing unique needs.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“This grant offers a crucial boost to the Lewis County Library & Archives, enabling it to continue serving the community with excellence,” said Rep. Barrett. “Investments like this ensure that all residents have access to the resources they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

