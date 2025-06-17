VCS Medical Announces FDA Clearance of DentalJect™, a Breakthrough Topical Anesthetic System for Dental Injections

DentalJect Delivery System

DentalJect™ is the first-of-its-kind topical anesthetic delivery system designed specifically for the oral cavity.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCS Medical, a pioneer in non-invasive anesthetic technologies, is proud to announce that its flagship dental product, DentalJect™, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. This milestone marks a major advancement in patient comfort and procedural efficiency for dental professionals across the country.

DentalJect™ is the first-of-its-kind topical anesthetic delivery system designed specifically for the oral cavity. Using a precisely delivered burst of drug-free cryogenic spray, DentalJect painlessly numbs targeted areas of the oral mucosa—such as the palate, gingiva, and inner cheeks in under 2 seconds. This allows clinicians to proceed with injections immediately, eliminating the wait time and mess associated with traditional topical gels.

“Dentists have an important responsibility in addressing patient fears and aversion to pain. This device was created to address these issues, which are long overdue. DentalJect will be the new standard.” said Dr. Jacob Liebovici, licensed dentist and founder of the DentalJect system. “With DentalJect, we’re able to numb even the most sensitive areas quickly, predictably, and without compromise. It will be transformative for patients and dental practices nationwide.”

DentalJect delivers immediate numbing that helps reduce the pain, fear, and anxiety commonly associated with dental injections. Its intuitive, single-handed operation integrates easily into current dental workflows, enabling clinicians to shorten chair time, enhance patient satisfaction, and minimize appointment cancellations due to anxiety.

“Receiving FDA 510(k) clearance affirms we have successfully demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of our technology through rigorous testing and comprehensive data,” said Ethan Mandelup, CEO of VCS Medical. “Our technology delivers fast, drug-free comfort that redefines the injection experience. For us, a compassionate practice is one that removes fear from the equation. We’re proud to be building the future of comfortable dental care for everyone.”

About VCS Medical

At VCS Medical, we are redefining patient comfort. We develop breakthrough technologies that alleviate pain and anxiety at the point of care—without drugs, delays, or compromise. Our precision-engineered systems are designed to elevate the care experience for patients and providers alike.

VCS Medical manufactures both DentalJect™ (DentalJect.com), the first FDA-cleared direct-application topical anesthetic spray system for oral injections, and CoolJect™ (CoolJect.com), a cold-based anesthetic spray widely used for needle access and minor procedures across medical specialties. Whether in the dental chair or at the bedside, our solutions are trusted by clinicians who value speed, comfort, and compassion.

VCS Medical is the trade name of Vapocoolshot, Inc., a privately held medical device company based in Florida.

