Final call to enter the ESOMAR Awards: Honouring excellence in insights and innovation

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 30 June deadline quickly approaching, ESOMAR is issuing a final call for entries to the 2025 ESOMAR Awards, the global honours programme celebrating excellence, innovation, and impact in market research and data insights.

The ESOMAR Awards recognise individuals, agencies, brands, and solution providers who push the boundaries of traditional research to drive meaningful outcomes. Honouring work that demonstrates strategic value, creative data application, and a commitment to understanding people and cultures, the awards aim to spotlight those shaping the future of the industry.

“From behaviourally-driven campaigns to cutting-edge methodologies, the ESOMAR Awards celebrate the work that not only inspires, but influences positive progression,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “These awards elevate the stories that define our profession, how we make sense of complexity, reveal human truth, and enable smarter decisions in a fast-moving world.”

The awards are open to all players in the insights and analytics ecosystem, including client-side teams, research agencies, independent consultants, and technology platforms. Entrants are invited to submit campaigns, projects, or initiatives that have made a measurable impact, advanced the discipline, or driven innovation in insight generation and application.

Key dates:

- Final entry deadline: 30 June 2025

- Shortlist announcement: August 2025

- Winners announced: September 2025 during the ESOMAR Congress in Prague

Award winners will be honoured during a gala ceremony at Congress, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions presented across several global categories. Regional award winners will also be announced online in September.

To download the entry kit or begin a submission, visit https://esomar.org/esomar-awards.



About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Representing 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies, and over 130 countries, we empower professionals and businesses to unlock their potential locally and globally. Grounded in our values of inclusivity, caring, innovation, and trust, ESOMAR has guided the industry for more than 75 years. We remain committed to elevating ethical standards, advancing education, engaging with policymakers, and promoting evidence-based decision-making. Learn more at www.esomar.org



