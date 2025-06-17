SWEDISH ACTRESS NATHALIE SÖDERQVIST STARS IN HORROR THRILLER 'THE CALLING,' PREMIERING AT DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL

Actress Nathalie Söderqvist Actress Nathalie Söderqvist in "The Calling"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish actress Nathalie Söderqvist is set to make a striking impression at the upcoming Dances With Films Festival with her starring role in the haunting indie horror thriller “The Calling.” The film will have its world premiere on June 21st at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Söderqvist, who underwent emergency surgery during filming, demonstrated her unwavering commitment to the craft by returning to the set immediately after spending six days in the hospital to complete the film.

“The Calling” follows a chilling story where a brother and sister are terrorized by what appears to be their late-author mother’s most sinister literary creation — The Calling Witch. As they unravel the mysterious and terrifying history behind the witch, they are forced to confront their darkest fears and uncover long-buried family secrets.

Nathalie Söderqvist brings her extensive talent and international experience to this gripping role, continuing her impressive career that spans both Swedish and global cinema. Born in Sweden, she has starred in numerous beloved Swedish movies and TV series, including “Allsång på Skansen,” “Morden i Sandhamn,” “Sommaren med släkten,” and “Varannan vecka.” Her performances in acclaimed feature films such as “Fröken Julie” (based on August Strindberg’s classic play), “Prinsessa” ("Starring Maja"), and “Meningen med Hugo” have garnered international recognition and awards.

From a young age, Nathalie knew she wanted to pursue acting, joining a theatre group at just 10 years old. Her most memorable role was as Pippi Longstocking, the beloved children’s book character created by Astrid Lindgren. In her debut lead role, she delivered a memorable scene where Pippi dips her face into whipped cream-covered cake during a tea party, capturing the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

In 2012, Nathalie relocated to Los Angeles to expand her international career and hone her craft at the renowned Ivana Chubbuck Studio. Since then, she has appeared in numerous lead and supporting roles across television and film. Her notable credits include Crypt TV’s “The Look-See,” the period drama “Sophia’s Eclipse,” which has been featured at film festivals worldwide, and "Alien (The Other)", an Official Selection at the Tribeca Film Festival directed by Patricia Riggen.

Commenting on her role in “The Calling,” Nathalie said, “I am thrilled to be part of this gripping story that explores fear, family secrets, and deep grief. Playing an extremely wounded character looking for revenge has been an exciting challenge, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Nathalie Söderqvist’s talent, versatility, and international experience promise to bring depth and intensity to her role in “The Calling,” captivating film festival audiences and critics alike.

Don’t miss the world premiere of “The Calling” at Dances With Films Festival on June 21st — a must-see showcase of rising talent and compelling storytelling.

