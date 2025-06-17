IPG Introduces NovaSeal PRO, Offering Exceptional Value in Residential Roofing Underlayment

SARASOTA, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG, a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, announced the launch of NovaSeal® PRO, a new synthetic roof underlayment designed to provide reliable weather barrier performance and excellent value for price-conscious homeowners and contractors. Seen as the value-driven choice within IPG’s roofing underlayment portfolio, NovaSeal PRO delivers reliable, code compliant performance at an accessible price point.

NovaSeal PRO is composed of multiple layers of waterproof polyolefins and features a unique, texturized top-surface offering great slip resistance. This design creates a lightweight yet robust roof underlayment that meets the stringent ASTM D8257 test performance standards required by building codes. It delivers exceptional long-term weather barrier performance and is suitable for use under asphalt and synthetic shingles, metal in residential applications, and primed cedar shakes.

NovaSeal PRO has excellent dimensional stability, preventing shrinkage in excessive heat that can lead to leaks around fasteners. Its installation-friendly, lightweight design makes it a top choice for smart roofers wanting to meet building code requirements across the US & Canada. It is now available at all major roofing distributors.

With the rising cost of reroofing, NovaSeal PRO offers exceptional value by providing high performance at a relatively low cost. While there are several lightweight underlayment options on the market, NovaSeal PRO differentiates itself by incorporating a texturized top surface with an anti-skid fabric.

Visit https://ecp.itape.com/2025/04/30/introducing-novaseal-pro-ipgs-value-engineered-roofing-underlayment/ or contact Jeff Cole, Product Manager at IPG, for more details about NovaSeal PRO roof underlayment.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jeff Cole

Product Manager, IPG

jjcole@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e55556d-ab3b-432f-a71f-35906f1ff864

