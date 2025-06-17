Benefitbay® Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

INC Best Workplaces Honoree

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefitbay® is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating outstanding workplace environment, whether in-person or remote. The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. benefitbay® is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

“At benefitbay®, we’re redesigning the way people experience healthcare—and that starts with how we treat our own team,” said Brandy Thompson, Founder and CEO of benefitbay®. “We believe people do their best work when they feel cared for, seen, and empowered. That’s why we hire educators, nurses, and clinicians to build a company culture centered on empathy, service, and lasting impact.”

Founded in Kansas City, benefitbay® is transforming health benefits through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), offering a platform that powers smarter, more flexible, and more human-centric benefit experiences. With national partnerships

spanning Gallagher, Lockton, HUB, NFP, and OneDigital, benefitbay® is leading the industry in direct carrier integrations and redefining the future of enrollment support by hiring teachers and nurses to guide people through healthcare choices with heart.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it, they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

About Benefitbay®

Benefitbay® is a benefits technology platform reimagining how employers deliver health insurance through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA). Built for brokers, employers, and carriers alike, benefitbay® supports cost-effective, compliant, and personalized benefit solutions. The company’s human-centered approach is powered by a team of former educators, nurses, and clinicians, delivering an enrollment experience grounded in empathy, efficiency, and trust.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

