Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, & Rep. Darby Announce $7,999 in TOP Grant Funding for Weakley County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Tandy Darby today announced $7,999 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Weakley County.

Specifically, Dr. Nathan Porter Library will receive $1,413 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots. Gleason Memorial Library will also receive $1,413 for digital literacy instruction, as well as Wi-Fi hotspots. Martin Public Library is set to receive $5,173 to assist with the facility’s digital literacy instruction efforts, as well as upgrades to its Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries provide unique spaces for Tennesseans to access information, learn, and grow,” said Sen. Stevens. “These grants will assist our libraries in their ongoing efforts to solidify intellectual growth and build the next generation of leaders within our community and this state.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Investments made in our libraries increase access to critical resources that fill gaps in the lives of citizens,” said Rep. Darby. “I appreciate our local library leaders for their continued partnership in helping secure these investments, which will help build our next generation of leaders.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

