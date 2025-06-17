Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hatcher, & Rep. Howell Announce $8,574 in TOP Grant Funding for Polk County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Tom Hatcher, and State Rep. Dan Howell today announced $8,574 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Polk County.

Specifically, East Polk Library will receive $4,170 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots. West Polk Public Library will also receive $4,404 for digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are vital community institutions that provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Hatcher. “These grants will help our local facility maintain and expand critical services to address unique needs within Polk County.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Support for libraries is crucial in maintaining their role as community education centers,” said Rep. Howell. “These grants will allow our libraries to enhance technology and programs, benefiting all who visit them.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

