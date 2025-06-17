Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, & Rep. Hill Announce $2,939 TOP Grant for Johnson County Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, and State Rep. Timothy Hill today announced a $2,939 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Johnson County Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Through this investment, Johnson County Public Library will remain a valuable resource for learning, innovation, and connection,” said Sen. Crowe. “Providing these resources reaffirms our commitment to education, which helps solidify the academic foundations of the future leaders of our community and state.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries play a central role in our communities by supporting education, literacy, and lifelong learning,” said Rep. Hill. “This grant will help the Johnson County Public Library continue offering essential resources and services to citizens throughout our region. Thanks to our local library officials for their work in securing this award and for their dedicated service to Johnson County.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

