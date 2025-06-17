Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Butler Announce $10,656 TOP Grant for Millard Oakley Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced a $10,656 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Millard Oakley Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots and solar charging stations at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are community hubs that offer essential services to all Tennesseans,” said Sen. Yager. “These funds ensure our library can continue to be a place that brings people together and provides more opportunities to learn.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Public libraries are vital hubs of learning and opportunity, driving positive outcomes for individuals and communities alike,” said Rep. Butler. “This grant strengthens the Millard Oakley Public Library’s capacity to serve, ensuring every resident has the chance to learn, connect, and grow.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

