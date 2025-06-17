Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bailey, & Rep. Sherrell Announce $2,664 TOP Grant for White County Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Paul Bailey, and State Rep. Paul Sherrell today announced a $2,664 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the White County Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“The roles our public libraries play in shaping outcomes in Tennessee cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Bailey. “This grant will enhance essential resources offered through our library, enriching the lives of citizens of all ages in White County and solidifying our community’s future.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

"This funding ensures our library remains a vital center for learning, innovation, and community connection,” said Rep. Sherrell. “It reflects our continued commitment to education and to building strong academic foundations for the future leaders of our community and state."

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

