Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, Rep. Gant, & Rep. Shaw Announce $10,826 TOP Grant for Middleton Community Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Ron Gant, and State Rep. Johnny Shaw today announced a $10,826 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Middleton Community Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“The roles our public libraries play in shaping outcomes in Tennessee cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Walley. “This grant will enhance essential programs and resources offered through our library that will enrich the lives of citizens of all ages.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“Public libraries are community hubs that foster lifelong learning opportunities,” said Rep. Gant. “This significant grant will ensure our local library continues to offer valuable services that benefit our community.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at the facility.

“Our library plays a foundational role in promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for residents in our growing community,” said Rep. Shaw. “Adding digital literacy instruction and upgrading Wi-Fi hotspots at our library will increase our ability to create and share information, strengthening Middleton Community Library’s impact on Hardeman County and our region.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

