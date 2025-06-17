Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Jackson, & Rep. Grills Announce $2,714 TOP Grant for Hamilton Parks Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, and State Rep. Rusty Grills today announced a $2,714 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for Hamilton Parks Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Investments in our libraries strengthen communities and help shape the next generation of leaders,” said Sen. Jackson. “These funds will increase access to the valuable services Hamilton Parks Library offers, so that citizens remain connected to critical resources that fill gaps in their lives.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Our local library does a phenomenal job supporting citizens and addressing unique technological needs,” said Rep. Grills. “This grant will enable Hamilton Parks Library to continue to effectively serve our growing community, building our next generation of leaders.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

