Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hensley, & Rep. Doggett Announce $10,205 in TOP Grant Funding for Giles County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and State Rep. Clay Doggett today announced $10,205 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Giles County.

Specifically, Ardmore Public Library will receive $8,364 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections. Giles County Public Library will also receive $1,841 for digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“These funds will improve access and the availability of educational resources for citizens in Giles County,” said Sen. Hensley. “Our local libraries are valuable assets, and they will continue playing a pivotal part in helping those within our community achieve successful futures.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries are community hubs that offer essential services and opportunities for all Tennesseans,” said Rep. Doggett. “This important funding will ensure libraries in Giles County remain places that bring people together to connect, learn, and grow.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

