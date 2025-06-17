Anthem and BGO to develop purpose-built rental community in Coquitlam centre

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties and BGO announced today the formation of a partnership to develop a purpose-built rental, low-rise multi-family residential development on a 2-acre site located at 1184 Inlet Street, Coquitlam, BC. This marks the first joint venture between Anthem and BGO.

The redevelopment plan for the site consists of two six-storey woodframe buildings that will include 197 homes ranging from studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments. Located adjacent to Lafarge Lake, the project will offer residents excellent access to numerous parks, Douglas College, SkyTrain and West Coast Express, along with ample retail, dining, and services at Coquitlam Centre. The Property will provide tenants with an attractive amenity offering, including dog wash stations, bike storage, parcel storage, a fitness facility, party room, outdoor playground, urban agriculture plots, and BBQ areas. The tenant package will include 3,025 SF of amenity space, 173 parking stalls and 196 storage lockers.

“We look forward to a productive new partnership between Anthem and BGO to deliver a project that is well-positioned to meet the current market demands for well-located, low-rise rental housing in one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest growing cities,” said Jordan Carlson, Senior Vice President, Investment Group, Anthem Properties.

“We’re excited to add to our portfolio with the launch of this new development project for our Canadian Value-Add strategy in partnership with Anthem—a highly capable and experienced developer with deep local roots,” said Chetan Baweja, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Value-Add & Separate Accounts, BGO. “1184 Inlet Street is a compelling, amenity-rich, low-rise development that aligns perfectly with our strategy—well-located, community-focused, and built for high quality sustainable living. It reflects our strong conviction in the need for low-rise purpose-built rental housing and the enduring fundamentals driving demand in Coquitlam and the Tri-Cities region.”

The Property is designed and is expected to be 50% more energy-efficient than the 2018 BC Building Code standards, achieved through enhanced insulation, upgraded glazing, advanced air barriers, and high-performance energy-recovery ventilators.

Construction financing and municipal approvals have been secured, and the co-owners, with Anthem acting as the Development, Construction and Property Manager, are planning to commence construction immediately. Completion is anticipated for late 2027.

About Anthem Properties

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

About BGO

BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BGO serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $86 billion USD of assets under management (as of March 31, 2025) and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BGO has offices in 27 cities across thirteen countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets.

BGO is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

The assets under management shown above includes real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BGO group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.

For more information, please visit www.bgo.com

1184 Inlet Street, Coquitlam, BC The redevelopment plan for the site consists of two six-storey woodframe buildings that will include 197 homes ranging from studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments.

