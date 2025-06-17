Elephant Learning Wins “Educational Support System of the Year” in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that mathematics learning platform Elephant Learning , has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The Elephant Learning Mathematics Academy is an online platform designed to help children learn and master mathematics skills. When accessed 30 minutes a week, students are guaranteed to learn a year’s worth of mathematics over a three month period, and the subscription includes access to live, one-on-one, video coaching sessions with professional math experts.

Elephant Learning’s approach combines game-based learning with advanced algorithms to personalize the learning experience. The platform covers topics from counting to algebra and is suitable for students of all ages.

The system also adapts to student level and pace of learning using gamification to make math fun and engaging. Sophisticated algorithms identify a student's strengths and weaknesses, and tailors the learning experience accordingly. This continuous assessment allows for real-time tracking of student progress and mastery of concepts. It provides detailed progress reports and support for educators and parents.

“Elephant Learning teaches math like a language, encouraging students to actively engage with the material, rather than passively receiving information,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Elephant Learning offers a multifaceted approach to mathematics education, using a gamified, research-backed system that motivates students to learn while also helping them retain information better. This makes learning more engaging and more effective. We’re pleased to recognize Elephant Learning with the ‘Educational Support System of the Year’ award!”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Our mission is to empower children with mathematics. Founded by mathematicians for our very own children using the latest science in early age education, Elephant Learning's sole mission is to help children understand and use mathematics in powerful ways,” said Aditya Nagrath, PhD, founder and CEO of Elephant Learning. “I’m honored to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough. Recognizing that many young students experience mathematics anxiety, we’ll continue to develop technology and curriculum that helps students build confidence and improve their conceptual understanding.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Elephant Learning

Elephant Learning is a learning platform that teaches mathematics as a language. It stresses conceptual understanding to make mathematics more intuitive and accessible, covering topics from basic counting to advanced algebra.

