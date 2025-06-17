Guerdon Joins LA Family Housing to Build the Future and Redefine Construction in the Western U.S.

Guerdon joins LA Family Housing to redefine construction in the Western U.S.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Paul DillePhone: 208-345-5100Email: pdille@guerdon.comGuerdon, a leading manufacturer of large-scale modular construction projects in the Western United States, is proud to partner with LA Family Housing (LAFH) on an innovative housing development in Reseda, California. This collaboration marks a major milestone in both organizations’ efforts to create cost-effective, sustainable housing solutions to meet the growing need for supportive housing in Los Angeles and beyond.Modular installation at the Sherman Way project site will begin Monday, June 16, showcasing the precision and efficiency of modular construction as the first units are craned into place. Members of the media interested in arranging interviews or attending a Modular Placement Ceremony on Wednesday, June 18, from 8-9 AM are encouraged to contact Guerdon’s communications team.The development located at 18722 Sherman Way includes 64 supportive housing units designed to serve individuals transitioning out of homelessness. All units are studio apartments built with 38 modular components constructed off-site by Guerdon beginning January 14, 2025, then transported by truck to be installed on a tight urban footprint. The project combines speed, quality, and purpose to deliver critically needed housing in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.This project represents a bold step forward in addressing California’s housing crisis. Guerdon’s modular approach significantly reduces construction time and neighborhood disruption while maintaining high standards of quality and durability. With decades of experience, Guerdon's proven off-site construction methods are accelerating build times and raising the bar for quality in one of today’s most challenged construction sectors: affordable and supportive housing.“This is more than a construction project—it's a demonstration of what’s possible when innovation meets purpose,” said Tommy Rakes, CEO of Guerdon. “Partnering with LA Family Housing allows us to directly contribute to solutions that serve vulnerable populations while also transforming how housing is built in urban areas.”LA Family Housing is one of Southern California’s most prominent non-profits working to end homelessness. Their collaboration with Guerdon exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships to drive scalable impact in a region in desperate need of efficient housing development.The Reseda site is one of several planned developments that incorporate modular technology as part of a broader strategy to expand affordable housing in the Los Angeles area.About Guerdon ModularGuerdon Modular is the leading manufacturer of large-scale, multi-story modular buildings in the Western United States. Specializing in multi-family housing, affordable housing, workforce housing, and hospitality projects, Guerdon combines precision engineering with off-site construction to deliver faster timelines, higher quality, and reduced disruption to job sites. With decades of experience and over 200 projects delivered, Guerdon is redefining how buildings get built. www.Guerdon.com About LA Family HousingLA Family Housing (LAFH) is one of the largest and most comprehensive homeless service providers in Los Angeles. With more than 40 years of experience, LAFH connects individuals and families experiencing homelessness to permanent housing and supportive services. Through an evidence-based approach and a strong network of public and private partners, LAFH works to end homelessness and promote housing stability across Southern California. www.lafhbuilds.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.