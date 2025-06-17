Closing in on superconducting semiconductors

In 2023, about 4.4 percent (176 terawatt-hours) of total energy consumption in the United States was by data centers that are essential for processing large quantities of information. Of that 176 TWh, approximately 100 TWh (57 percent) was used by CPU and GPU equipment. Energy requirements have escalated substantially in the past decade and will only continue to grow, making the development of energy-efficient computing crucial.

Superconducting electronics have arisen as a promising alternative for classical and quantum computing, although their full exploitation for high-end computing requires a dramatic reduction in the amount of wiring linking ambient temperature electronics and low-temperature superconducting circuits. To make systems that are both larger and more streamlined, replacing commonplace components such as semiconductors with superconducting versions could be of immense value. It’s a challenge that has captivated MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center senior research scientist Jagadeesh Moodera and his colleagues, who described a significant breakthrough in a recent Nature Electronics paper, “Efficient superconducting diodes and rectifiers for quantum circuitry.”

Moodera was working on a stubborn problem. One of the critical long-standing requirements is the need for the efficient conversion of AC currents into DC currents on a chip while operating at the extremely cold cryogenic temperatures required for superconductors to work efficiently. For example, in superconducting “energy-efficient rapid single flux quantum” (ERSFQ) circuits, the AC-to-DC issue is limiting ERSFQ scalability and preventing their use in larger circuits with higher complexities. To respond to this need, Moodera and his team created superconducting diode (SD)-based superconducting rectifiers — devices that can convert AC to DC on the same chip. These rectifiers would allow for the efficient delivery of the DC current necessary to operate superconducting classical and quantum processors.

Quantum computer circuits can only operate at temperatures close to 0 kelvins (absolute zero), and the way power is supplied must be carefully controlled to limit the effects of interference introduced by too much heat or electromagnetic noise. Most unwanted noise and heat come from the wires connecting cold quantum chips to room-temperature electronics. Instead, using superconducting rectifiers to convert AC currents into DC within a cryogenic environment reduces the number of wires, cutting down on heat and noise and enabling larger, more stable quantum systems.

In a 2023 experiment, Moodera and his co-authors developed SDs that are made of very thin layers of superconducting material that display nonreciprocal (or unidirectional) flow of current and could be the superconducting counterpart to standard semiconductors. Even though SDs have garnered significant attention, especially since 2020, up until this point the research has focused only on individual SDs for proof of concept. The group’s 2023 paper outlined how they created and refined a method by which SDs could be scaled for broader application.

Now, by building a diode bridge circuit, they demonstrated the successful integration of four SDs and realized AC-to-DC rectification at cryogenic temperatures.

The new approach described in their recent Nature Electronics paper will significantly cut down on the thermal and electromagnetic noise traveling from ambient into cryogenic circuitry, enabling cleaner operation. The SDs could also potentially serve as isolators/circulators, assisting in insulating qubit signals from external influence. The successful assimilation of multiple SDs into the first integrated SD circuit represents a key step toward making superconducting computing a commercial reality.

“Our work opens the door to the arrival of highly energy-efficient, practical superconductivity-based supercomputers in the next few years,” says Moodera. “Moreover, we expect our research to enhance the qubit stability while boosting the quantum computing program, bringing its realization closer." Given the multiple beneficial roles these components could play, Moodera and his team are already working toward the integration of such devices into actual superconducting logic circuits, including in dark matter detection circuits that are essential to the operation of experiments at CERN and LUX-ZEPLIN in at the Berkeley National Lab.

This work was partially funded by MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s Advanced Concepts Committee, the U.S. National Science Foundation, U.S. Army Research Office, and U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research.