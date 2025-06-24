Paint Zero Secures World First Patent for Plant-Based Waterless Paint

Paint Zero's 100% plant-based concentrated decorating paint

UK Company leads paint industry into fossil-free future with breakthrough innovation.

Our product represents more than innovation, it’s proof that as an industry we can break our reliance on fossil fuels without compromising performance, beauty, or safety.” — Ross Harling, CEO Paint Zero

FROME, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint Zero Ltd., the British innovator in sustainable coatings, has been granted a patent for its groundbreaking 100% plant-based concentrated dry powder paint. The patent, the first of its kind, secures the company’s uniquely disruptive formulation and dry-powder production method.This announcement comes at a crucial moment for the industry, offering a sustainable solution to a sector in urgent need of transformation. Designed to meet the growing climate goals of the construction, interior design, and coatings industries; Paint Zero’s dry-powder format eliminates the environmental impacts of traditional liquid paints. The product is shipped in compact, resealable paper packaging and mixed with tap water at point-of-use, slashing transport emissions by over 75% and avoiding plastic and metal waste entirely.“Our product represents more than innovation, it’s proof that as an industry we can break our reliance on fossil fuels without compromising performance, beauty, or safety.” said Ross Harling, inventor of Paint Zero.The patent was filed in the UK and via the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) covering international markets. It protects both the composition and the production methods, enabling Paint Zero to scale its operations with partners in Europe and beyond.“This patent confirms Paint Zero’s role as a global leader in sustainable paint chemistry,” said Ross Harling, inventor of PAINT ZERO.Key Benefits:Patent GB2628101 covers the formula and dry-powder production methodsEnvironmental Impact: ~80% lower CO2 emissions per room; no VOCs, microplastics, or fumesMaterial Innovation: Bio-based resins and mineral pigments form a durable, high-coverage emulsionUser Advantages: 50+ vibrant colours; lightweight, resealable packaging, long shelf lifeWith this technology, the carbon and chemical impacts of paint can be radically slashed, paving the way for safer indoor environments with a measurable reduction in emissions and pollution.“We’ve listened closely to the growing concerns people have about the safety and sustainability of the paints they bring into their homes. At Paint Zero, we’ve created a paint that’s not only safe and sustainable, but also convenient for everyday use.” Clare Cunningham, Creative Director, Paint ZeroSupporting Materials (on request):Patent Number GB2628101Emission reduction lifecycle assessmentTechnical datasheetPhotography

