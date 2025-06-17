OfficeReports Adds Drag & Drop Crosstabs to Calculo, Reinventing Survey Analysis in Excel

Calculo Ribbon Tab in Excel

Build crosstabs instantly in Excel — new drag & drop interface in Calculo simplifies survey data analysis for researchers.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficeReports has released a major update to Calculo , its Excel-based survey analysis tool , introducing Drag & Drop Crosstabs. The new feature allows users to generate cross-tabulations instantly by dragging variables into rows, columns, filters, or banners — transforming the way market researchers work with survey data in Excel.“Researchers want flexibility without complexity,” says Torben Laustsen, Sales Director at OfficeReports. “This feature makes Calculo the most intuitive and powerful crosstab tool available inside Excel.”With this upgrade, Calculo continues to streamline quantitative research workflows — from raw data to ready-to-report tables with statistical testing, conditional formatting, and PowerPoint integration.Key Highlights- Visual Crosstab Building – drag-and-drop interface directly inside Excel- Instant Table Generation – tables with sig testing appear on drop- Faster, Error-Free Analysis – ideal for SPSS or Excel record files- Excel-Powered Reporting – full formula and formatting controlCalculo is available now for download. Researchers and analysts can try the new drag & drop functionality for free by downloading OfficeReports at www.officereports.com See the Drag & Drop Crosstabs feature in action in the video below.

