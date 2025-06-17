Former Harris County DA Kim Ogg named Partner at Houston law firm

Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg joins Gregor Wynne Arney as Partner

I’m an aggressive advocate and look forward to representing clients before jurors who know and trust me to be on the right side of the issues.” — Kim Ogg

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregor Wynne Arney , PLLC, is pleased to announce that Kim Ogg, former Harris County District Attorney, has joined the firm as a Partner.Ms. Ogg served as Harris County’s top prosecutor from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2024, representing more than 4.5M residents and leading the District Attorney’s Office for eight years in America’s third-most-populous county.During her tenure, she championed transformative policies, including· Launching a data-driven review of ‘bail reform,’ issuing a detailed 60‑page report in 2021 highlighting increases in pretrial recidivism and bond failures, then advocating for state legislation tightening pretrial release standards;· Initiating a mental health diversion program that sent more than 13,000 non-violent, mentally ill offenders to treatment instead of jail;· Instituting independent review of all police-involved shootings; and· Prioritizing prosecution of repeat violent offenders and public corruption cases.“We are thrilled to have Kim join our legal team. The synergy between our legal experts and Kim’s versatile practice experience is staggering. Kim Ogg is a high-profile, well-seasoned litigator with decades of experience in litigation, government relations, and civic leadership. GWA looks forward to expanding our federal and state criminal defense practice, civil litigation work, and both sides of complex investigations,” Michael Wynne , one of the founding Partners of Gregor Wynne Arney, said.Prior to her two terms as the Harris County District Attorney, Ogg managed her own civil and criminal practice, served as a Chief Prosecutor under DA John Holmes, was named Houston’s first Anti‑Gang Task Force Director, and was the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Houston.“Gregor Wynne Arney is a perfect fit. It allows me to offer my career experience of more than 130 jury trials, a track record of governmental reform and years of community engagement to a premier litigation boutique. I’m an aggressive advocate and look forward to representing clients before jurors who know and trust me to be on the right side of the issues,” Ogg said.“Kim’s strategic insight, courtroom strength, and policy savvy will be an incredible asset to both our criminal and civil litigation teams and, most importantly, for our clients,” Tom Gregor , Founding Partner, Gregor Wynne Arney said.ABOUT GREGOR WYNNE ARNEYGregor Wynne Arney, PLLC is a Houston-based litigation boutique with a national and international footprint. The firm represents clients in high-stakes commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, media law, international law, asset forfeiture and restitution disputes, securities matters, and government investigations.The firm has an undefeated record defending against Voting Rights Act claims in Texas, as well as battleground states like Georgia and Arizona, protecting politically active clients from baseless litigation. The firm recently secured landmark acquittals in a federal healthcare fraud jury trial related to alleged Medicare fraud and Anti-Kickback violations and has had a string of victories in criminal environmental matters. The Firm has also successfully represented foreign political figures.

